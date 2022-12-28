The Land
Home/News

Clients keep Jason up with the latest in sheep breeding

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
December 28 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Southwell's clients keep him challenged to breed better sheep. "it's refreshing to work with young inspiring people, It keeps me going - to them it is a business, that is what they are focused on." Photo: supplied

Being constantly invigorated by his clients has kept Jason Southwell alert to all possibilities associated with improving the productivity of Merino and Dohne sheep.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.