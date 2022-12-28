The Land
Natalma and Northern Dancer remain thoroughbreds of influence in today's bloodlines

By Virginia Harvey
December 28 2022 - 2:00pm
When studying the latest edition of Stallions 2022 - an informative annual of stallions' pedigrees inaugurated in 1989 and edited by the late Jennifer Churchill, it was interesting to note the huge number of horses that contain Northern Dancer and his dam Natalma in their parentage.

