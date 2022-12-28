When studying the latest edition of Stallions 2022 - an informative annual of stallions' pedigrees inaugurated in 1989 and edited by the late Jennifer Churchill, it was interesting to note the huge number of horses that contain Northern Dancer and his dam Natalma in their parentage.
Natalma appeared in the five-generation index of 105 stallions, and Northern Dancer in a massive 166 of the 170 listed, which demonstrates the huge influence these horses have on breeding today.
I recently read The Legacy of Windfields Farm - Turquoise and Gold, Bred in the Purple by Colin Nolte and Michael Armstrong, which tells the story of the Canadian breeding farm where these two legendary horses originated.
The book underlined the vision of the farm's Canadian owner Edward Plunket Taylor who rocketed that country's breeding and racing industry to new heights.
Established in 1936, the property's breeding operation was originally called The National Stud. However, it was renamed Windfields Farm in 1967, taking its title after one of its foundation stallions, Windfields, which became a celebrated sire.
The property was built at Willowdale, north of Toronto in Ontario, before expanding into the northern part of Oshawa, which later encompassed another sprawling acreage in the Chesapeake Bay region of the US eastern state of Maryland.
According to the fascinating book, the Virginia, US-bred Natalma was purchased by Mr Taylor at the 1958 Saratoga Yearling Sale for US$35,000. The filly gained her name by taking the first three letters of her sire's name - Native Dancer - and the first four letters of her dam's name - Almahmoud - becoming Natalma.
Natalma won two races, but she was retired when a bone chip was discovered in her knee, so was covered by Nearctic, from which Northern Dancer was produced - her first foal.
Flaming Wind, Flaring Top, Iribelle and her daughter Victoriana, Lady Angela, Nandi, Willow Lake, and Windy Answer were among other broodmares which were contributing females to the quality of the Windfields Farm breeding program.
Referring back to the Stallions 2022 five-generation index, Flaring Top, Lady Angela, Victoriana and Windy Answer all appear in the pedigrees of several stallions listed as standing at stud in Australia this season.
A total of 16 horses trace to Great Britain-bred and 1944 foaled Lady Angela (by Hyperion), a mare which arrived in Montreal via ship carrying in utero great sire Nearctic, which was a pivotal stallion in Windfields Farm history.
Lady Angela and Flaring Top (by US-bred Menow) can be seen in the pedigrees of champion stallions Fastnet Rock, and So You Think (both standing at Coolmore Stud at Jerrys Plains).
A US-bred daughter of Windfields and Iribelle, the 1952 foaled Victoriana appears in the pedigree of US-bred Frosted (at Darley's Northwood Park in Victoria), Irish-bred Royal Meeting (Leneva Park, Victoria), and Widden Stud's Trapeze Artist.
Also by Windfields, Windy Answer, appears in the pedigrees of Victorian-based Brazen Beau (Darley) and new Darley NSW shuttler Palace Pier.
Early stallions to make their mark at Windfields include US-bred Chop Chop, Bull Page, and Windfields, as well as French-bred Menetrier, which all sired exceptional daughters and in turn good producing stakes winning families.
A foundation mare at Windfields Farm, Nandi was sent to Bunty Lawless in 1942, which produced Windfields, the colt being the first home-bred stakes winner for Mr Taylor.
In the 1970s and 80s, the progeny of Northern Dancer became prized possessions.
With the emergence of the high-rolling big spending Europeans and United Arab Emirates attendees at Kentucky's elite yearling sales, these horses commanded staggering prices.
Several of the Windfield horses sold were to race overseas and included influential stallions Shareef Dancer, Be My Guest, El Gran Senor and Try My Best, all born on the Marylands Farm.
Two Windfields Farm-bred horses, Secreto and El Gran Senor, fought out the finish in the English Derby at Epsom in 1984, the winner being the third son of Northern Dancer to claim the world-prestigious event.
The Try My Best sireline is still popular today via champion Australian sire Written Tycoon. His racing sons are in demand by the nation's major stud masters.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.