Tuncurry-Forster Jockey Club to host a hard earned Country Championship Qualifier in 2023

By Virginia Harvey
January 3 2023 - 1:46pm
While preparing for its "Seafood Race Day" on January 14, connections of the Tuncurry-Forster Jockey Club (TFJC) are excited to play host to the first of the series of the 2023 Country Championship Qualifiers on February 12.

