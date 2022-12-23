Western NSW landholders have been boosted in the fight against pest animals, and plants
Western NSW landholders have been boosted in the fight against pest animals and plants and unmanaged grazing pressure through a $3.7 million initiative which will also improve preparations for emergency animal disease outbreaks.
The Fencing Biosecure Production Zones and Pest Knockout Grant program supports landholders to manage pests and biosecurity threats by offering incentives to construct exclusion zone fencing, implement best-practice grazing management and coordinated control of invasive species, including feral pigs and wild dogs.
Minister for Agriculture and Minister for Western NSW Dugald Saunders said the Local Land Services program will support farmers to carry out important works such as new exclusion fencing and weed management.
"These important on-ground works will allow landholders to increase their productivity, while also providing benefits to local environments as well as local communities and economies."
The Fencing Biosecure Production Zones and Pest Knockout Grant Program is currently open for expressions of interest (EOI) from landholders in the Western Local Land Services region. Landholders can receive funding assistance to undertake fencing works either individually on their property or as part of a collective on adjoining properties, while funding is also available to support pest weed and pest animal control activities.
"I'd encourage all landholders in the Western Region Local Land Services area to review the guidelines and, if they're eligible, get an EOI in to participate in this project," Mr Saunders said.
"This is a great opportunity to receive support to undertake important on-ground works which will have immediate and ongoing benefits."
Landholders are encouraged to view guidelines at www.lls.nsw.gov.au/biosecure-zones prior to submitting an EOI, which can be done via an online form on the project webpage.
Local Land Services can be contacted via 1300 795 299 and www.lls.nsw.gov.au
