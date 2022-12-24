ANNETTE Turner's journey from growing up as a Broken Hill 'A grouper" who trained to be a dental nurse to a grazier of 46 years, president of the NSW Branch of the Country Women's Association (CWA) and holder of the Medal of the Order of Australia in the General Division (OAM) is about to become more remarkable.
Mrs Turner is taking to the hustings as she prepares to stand for the seat of Barwon, NSW's biggest seat by area, for next March's state election.
Political allegiances aside, she may know the electorate nearly as well as any person in the state.
"I grew up in Broken Hill as an A grouper, which means your parents were born there too. We didn't have fairy tales as kids; we were told stories of the union movement," she said.
It was that connection to the union movement which helped her to decide to take on training as a dental nurse. Then along came Barry Turner, whom she married, and she made the 300-kilometre journey to White Cliffs to work with Barry under his parents on the property Polpah Station, 16km from the township, with the boundary fence meeting the town limits.
Mrs Turner had worked in a number of fields, including teaching School of the Air, being a telecentre coordinator, workplace trainer and assessor. She even spent a month each Christmas running the post office, manual telephone exchange, bank and weather station while the regular operators went on holiday.
She first joined the White Cliffs branch of the CWA more than three decades ago due to the isolation on the station.
"One day, a neighbour asked me to go to a CWA meeting, and the rest is history," she said. "I was so lonely. I came from a close family. We didn't have electricity and only had the old 32-volt appliances. We didn't even have a phone in our house."
After taking on the role of CWA of NSW president six years ago at the annual general meeting in Cowra, she was ready to make her mark.
She said it was a big decision to take on the role of president, especially given the time it would take away from her family and home.
"It was a big sacrifice on Barry's part. He said to me, 'you have to do it'."
With Barry's steadfast support, she plans to try and win the seat of Barwon, and she knows that hard work will have to carry the day.
In the weeks leading up to the Christmas and New Year break, she has quartered the west, garnering support for her tilt at Macquarie Street. Floodwaters across the region have often extended the distance of her journeys.
"They told me the hard work will begin after Christmas," she said.
She and Barry have decided they will sell their sheep in the New Year to allow them to apply themselves properly to the job.
"They'll get two for the price of one," she said of Barry's aim to join her on the campaign trail.
Mrs Turner believes experience gathered from positions on the Telstra advisory council, the NSW Farmers' Western Division council, the White Cliffs health council, and being a member of the Farm Household Allowance committee will help give her the experience to represent those who live in the far west. This was a committee that Mrs Turner worked hard for during the recent drought.
When she first moved to White Cliffs, the family property ran a wool-producing flock, but to capture the returns of prime lambs, the Turners have developed a cross from Merino, Damara, Dorper and Suffolk sheep. The decision to divest the flock is, in part, also driven by the mounting difficulties of finding a team of shearers for their flock.
"Our contractors come from Victoria, and they were two months late in arriving for our last shearing."
Those delays unfortunately allowed Noogoora burr to flourish on the property and its impact on the clip was significant.
"Our wool cheque was not that flash, but we sell a lot of prime lambs," she said.
Another of her passions is land restoration and hydration. The Turner's station, along with 11 others, makes up the Far West Rehydration Alliance, with South African Hugh Pringle providing the guidance and leadership.
"The land mass of those properties in the Alliance is about half the size of Tassie," she said.
She said ripping and constructing contour banks is a vital part of the method used to rehydrate the western landscape. In July, the Turners hosted a dinner for 40 people as a fundraiser for the Alliance, setting up a long table in the dry bed of the Faulkhagen Creek.
Mr Turner said Hugh Pringle has been working on landscape rehydration in NSW since 2016, with key strengths being: focus on landscape dynamics and the importance of drainage ecosystems; addressing degradation in a landscape and land manager-directed strategic manner; and building land manager capacity both on-property and as local knowledge networks.
Annette said her children, son Zane and daughter-in-law Louise, who run the property next door, and their children Keeley and Clancy, daughter Danika and son-in-law Martin and their children Finley, Max and Everly, and son Kieran, are all behind her in her new position.
"The kids have been very supportive," she said.
