Council class action fails bid to sue civic insurer but exposes poor financial service in flood aftermath

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated December 21 2022 - 12:42pm, first published 12:00pm
Lismore Catholic cathedral at the height of the February flood. Aboriginal lore said water could come this high but few believed it ever would. Now, reduced flood damage payouts to the local council are affecting community rebuild. Photo: ADF

A local council-led class action in the Supreme Court has exposed serious flaws in a civic insurance scheme, especially in the aftermath of recent flooding.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

