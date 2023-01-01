We've been very lucky to come through an era, post-war to experience a lot of things, good, bad and indifferent and now we are experiencing some of the better times- Doug Tozer, Onslow Angus, Cootamundra.
Casual conversations, although intimate can sometimes seem innocuous - that is until one or both of the interlocutors drops a comment in passing that will lead to a deeper discussion.
Such was the case earlier this year when I was having a yarn with Doug Tozer, at a store cattle sale at Tumut.
Leaning against the rails of a sale pen, we were reflecting on the autumn and the pen of Angus weaner steers Doug had just sold when he quipped that he has "waited 60 years for this".
He was referring to the extraordinary run of seasons combined with undiminished demand for cattle during the past three years.
"To see three seasons in a row and improving prices along the way, I've never seen it in sixty years," he said.
"The seasons have been fantastic, the prices just keep going up each year."
He said it is common for rural Australia to suffer from droughts, floods and good seasons and in the more favoured Cootamundra district, there is a tendency to remember the tough times while the western people remember the good years.
"We've been very lucky to come through an era, post-war to experience a lot of things, good, bad and indifferent and now we are experiencing some of the better times," he said.
Does he have a feeling at this moment that we are into a wet cycle?
"Yes, it could be but there will be drier periods as there has been right through history, it always follows a wet period," he said.
With the current floods coursing across inland NSW, he especially referred to the flood in 1956 which was followed by a dry time in 1957.
Doug is renowned throughout the beef industry for his knowledge and expertise and his success in breeding stud Hereford cattle before establishing the Onslow Angus stud in 1994.
His interest in breeding quality livestock was piqued on the family farm at Jerangle where his father "thought outside the square" as he developed an outstanding Haddon Rig-blood Merino flock.
"He was an innovator and looking back from today's perspective, he wasn't very innovative with a lot of things but in Jerangle he introduced pasture improvement, improved genetics, he was runner up in the state ewe competition, won fleece competitions," he said.
But Doug was always more interested in cattle.
"My father was offered the opportunity to start a Haddon Rig-daughter stud because of his sheep skills but I wanted to go the other way and something happened that allowed me to win him over," he said.
Doug moved to Goulburn in 1973 where he developed a fairly successful Hereford stud.
Land was purchased in the Wallendbeen district in 1992 and the Tozer family relocated to Wallendbeen in 2000, where they founded the Onslow Angus stud.
The impetus for the dedicated Hereford breeder came from a trip to the US in 1986 when he was looking at Herefords.
"Barbara and I went back in 1988 and a lot of the cattle there were black in two years," he said.
He noticed there was an enormous change in the American beef industry, which had repercussions for the global beef industry.
"It made me think, so the next time we went back in 1991 it was virtually all black and it got me to figure out what the future held," he recalled.
Among his Hereford cows, he had 120 recorded black cows that no one knew about and he embarked on a program to add to those cows and start breeding Angus bulls for sale.
At that time, much of eastern Australia was in drought, and Doug said he was fortunate to be able to purchase good lines of well-bred cows, including 40 at one sale.
In hindsight, why did he think there was that big surge towards black cattle in America in those two years?
"I believe it was due to one very wealthy man who set a vision off marketing black cattle from breeding right through to the retail system," he said.
"It was developed by one man and he had that vision and that's why it happened."
Doug has seen the fashion for breeding types change over the years as fads exchanged and domestic demand for beef wavered.
"The cattle improved because I remember Angus cattle on the Monaro had some of the best Angus cattle in the sixties in Australia but they were 'old fashioned' cattle," he said.
"Then things changed from small to big, big to smaller, it is never ending."
With his success with the Onslow Angus, Doug is well known for his good eye and hands-on approach when selecting his bulls for sale and his females for entry to the breeding herd.
What precedence to you place on figures?
"Figures come into play as the best guide and aid in my time, but I look at figures after I've assessed the animal, that has eye appeal, then I look at his feet, his testicles and structure," he said.
"You can't get away from those, irrespective of how good the figures are, you cannot afford to carry one of those inferior traits through."
He is also doubtful of the value of listing bulls with Dollar Indexes.
"They are the most misleading figures that are given out by the authorities," he said.
He believes figures are more of a marketing tool these days and that some younger people are losing the sight of the basics when looking at cattle.
He is also not in favour of breed societies setting the framework of an individual breeders approach to their genetic program.
"When you present a line of cattle in the market you need consistency and type," he said. "And figures allow you to develop certain traits but you must have conformation, balance, quality, and feet."
And for Doug Tozer, that comes from, not necessarily an instinctive response, but from the experience of having spent a lifetime sixty years or more with cattle.
Doug has judged ten different breeds at Royal Shows, including the prestigious Horden Trophy at the Sydney RAS.
"I'd like to go back - I went to the Sydney Show when I was about sixteen working for Midgeon [Hereford stud] but there were two old gentlemen Frank Snow [Cuppacumalong] and Jack Crowe [Gobarralong] in the cattle shed," he said.
"Both were senior gentlemen but they wouldn't let you walk past unless they had a chat to you and talked about things.
"And another day as a young fellow I couldn't follow what the Poll Hereford judge was doing in Sydney so I walked up to have a look at the Hereford bulls, that was my main interest and in walked Howard Yelland [Glentrevor] and David Spencer [Ironbark]."
Doug was just looking at the bulls, and but they asked what he was doing, and then they asked if they could walk along with him.
"They asked me if they could join me!" he said.
"So we went through every bull, with those sort of senior people at the Sydney Show you had the ability to discuss livestock and various other subjects with a big diversity of people. I always felt honoured to have access to those sort of people."
As an extra interest Doug has started breeding stud Australian White sheep.
"Some people have a mid-life crisis - I think I had an old age crisis," he quipped.
"I saw them at Dubbo ten or 12 years ago and they fascinated me.
"Breeding sheep for an end purpose solely on selecting them for particular traits, and I thought - I'm not getting any younger I might as well have a crack."
He missed out on the initial offering of seed stock, but came in the second stage and he now has a bit over 300 ewes now to join
"We've been able to buy good rams all the way through, and at my age its interesting," he said.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
