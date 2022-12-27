Surf lifesavers from the coast rate a mention, volunteering in red rubber ducks to work the western paddocks. And don't forget about Blaze-Aid. These volunteers, who travel from all over the country to focus on a troubled locality, are the type who love to give back to country and have restored countless kilometres of fencing. But in the end you can give too much as free-stuff leads to a scourge of ingratitude. With ever-more jobs added to their already long list, Blaze-Aid on the North Coast was told to pack their swags - as politely as possible - and move-on when it became apparent that no locality would or could host their sprawling base camp.