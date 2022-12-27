As the price for cattle softens I hear the remark that the pain of losing money on the game is offset by writing it off when the collector comes calling.
A retired selling agent once confided that the requirement to minimise government-owed money was paramount to be successful in business.
"My father always told me it's better to pay interest than tax," he said.
So, after digesting this excellent advice I began to wonder if by giving my hard-earned coin to private enterprise, for example the banks, the result would be better than giving it to my country?
Surely the rich and powerful can't be wrong. They pay smart people exorbitant sums to keep the gold out of the government and yet they gain great respect from tax-paying admirers. Take Bondie, as an example.
Personally, I love to pay my tax. And if I wasn't such a cheap-skate I would offer the nation more of my winnings.
What I am generous with are words. So here are some of my own, hard won and more valuable than the counting kind of money.
With the population of Australia quite small compared to its land mass it comes as no surprise that the nation depends on its volunteers; just ask the Country Women's Association. Disasters of late have helped to highlight the need to have legions of rural fire service, and state emergency service volunteers. More of our taxes went to supporting this effort, huge on a scale not seen since wartime. Did you know that a third of taxes go to such welfare?
Hand-outs are a funny thing. Do people need them? Absolutely. I like to call it "pay now, save later". In countries where the free-market is let off its chain there are those who win, and others that lose. The poor buggers hanging onto the short end of the string claw back their position by creating monetary carnage in the wake of their frustration.
Lucky for us in this country the Australian bureaucrats have an eye for bad weather, and so the decision to funnel the majority of our wage-earned taxes to the well-being of our nation is, I believe, a good thing.
As a case in point, of those who responded to a survey about their flood experience on the Northern Rivers, 61 per cent were rescued by family and friends but a remarkable 37pc ended up in refugee centres. That's more than one-third who required maximum emergency welfare.
Should we pay more? Look, I'm pretty cheap but I'd be willing to pay another one per cent towards "free" health - and whatever it takes to bring dental and aged care into the fold; then Australia would have a complete care package from birth to death.
Did you know gum disease can lead to a hospital visit? Why wouldn't a prudent manager clean the mouths of the populace? If we don't want to pay more taxes perhaps we could give back in kind - by lending a hand.
Surf lifesavers from the coast rate a mention, volunteering in red rubber ducks to work the western paddocks. And don't forget about Blaze-Aid. These volunteers, who travel from all over the country to focus on a troubled locality, are the type who love to give back to country and have restored countless kilometres of fencing. But in the end you can give too much as free-stuff leads to a scourge of ingratitude. With ever-more jobs added to their already long list, Blaze-Aid on the North Coast was told to pack their swags - as politely as possible - and move-on when it became apparent that no locality would or could host their sprawling base camp.
To my mind there is one avenue of support that most requires our spare hours and that is pot-hole repair. Did you know average road costs amounted to $3.85m per lane kilometre for rural arterials with that price figured before COVID.
Motorways are the real roads that demand a graded surface requiring months of preparation to support layers of thick, reinforced concrete - separated by asphalt to allow movement. These come with a bill of $5.4m per lane kilometre. Run those figures through your head when you're next driving to Sydney.
After every monumental flood the first thing that fails is the underlay, saturated clay that might have been rock hard before the wet soon turns to soup when the rains continue long enough.
All it takes is a loaded axle with its skinny tyres to punch a hole in the pavement to get the party started. I've plunged into some incredible craters this year, and the thrill goes on. In many cases the pitfalls appear with impossible warning and cover the entire thoroughfare.
The lowest form of government - and I mean that in a literal sense, not metaphorical - is the local council; a function that hears first hand from ratepayers - mostly about the council's misgivings. For bureaucrats at this level it can be a thankless job.
Coal-face government is absolutely required to provide roads - how else would we thrive? Yet the abuse on social media this season about holes in the path of progress would astound even the most cynical.
"How can we keep up with repairs when we have 1000km of roads to cover?" reacted one council employee.
Lismore district is a case in point. This sprawling locality has a city at its heart but is comprised of old dairy country criss-crossed with quaint winding roads - all bitumen paved.
It wasn't that long ago, before state government took their feet off the wind-pipes of local councils and agreed to regular rate rises that the Lismore councillors seriously considered an engineer's suggestion that all routes return to graded gravel.
The old dirt road has a lot going for it. A pass or two with the blade takes out the corrugations. I'd rather deal with bumps than hidden potholes that appear quite suddenly while driving at speed on black tar. What's the solution? Obviously roads can't gobble all the money, and with the lot of us trying to avoid paying more tax there seems to me to be only one way out - build a volunteer road army.
Read more: CWA celebrates2022.
Read more: Charity to farmers in need.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.