The 2023 R.M. Williams RAS Rural Achiever Award finalists have been announced with the future of regional and rural communities looking to be in good hands.
The Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (RAS) announced eight passionate and driven leaders as finalists in the state-wide program, running since 1989, which celebrates the achievements of young men and women aged 20-29 years, who are making significant contributions to rural and regional communities.
Yvette McKenzie, lead councillor for the program, said the award acknowledges the hard work, dedication and accomplishments of young rural advocates, while also providing further opportunities for their professional growth.
"The award is a celebration of young leaders who have devoted their lives to driving rural NSW forward," Ms McKenzie said.
"The program not only honours their achievements, but also helps build a legacy of leadership to encourage and inspire other young people to follow in their footsteps.
"This year's finalists have all proven themselves as outstanding young ambassadors for rural Australia, achieving excellence within their chosen endeavours and playing an integral role in the development of strong and vibrant regional communities".
The 2023 finalists have demonstrated innovation and initiative across a range of areas, from their professional careers to advocacy in education, sustainability practices, mental health, the agricultural show community, and the wider agricultural industry.
The future leaders being recognised in 2023 are:
Sophie boasts an impressive resume of involvement with the agricultural show movement, from stewarding and judging to organisation and leadership roles.
Working as an account manager within the agribusiness industry, Sophie is passionate about agricultural education and hopes to establish an initiative for metropolitan primary school children where they can learn more about agricultural processes and 'where things come from';
Working within the environmental sector, Bronte is passionate about protecting water resources and rehabilitating catchments and regional environments.
Her goal is to help regional communities find a balance between infrastructure and the environment through the adoption of sustainable practices.
An enthusiastic horse competitor, Bronte has a long competition history with local agricultural shows, as well as getting involved with stewarding and judging;
After completing a Bachelor of Agriculture, majoring in plant production, Jed now works as an agronomist, while also operating a mixed farming operation of sheep, cattle, and cropping, with his family.
Jed is committed to developing his skills and network, and to utilising new technologies, to help provide rural communities with the knowledge and resources they need to thrive;
Therese established her own real estate agency in 2021, with plans to expand by incorporating additional services such as auctioneering and property valuation, with the added bonus of creating further job opportunities for locals.
Therese also assists in the operations of her husband's family farm, as well as her own family's harvest contracting business, and takes pride in her involvement in local sporting teams and her local show.
After completing a double degree in agriculture and business, Keiley is now using her skills as a policy officer with the NSW Government, working on drought policy and economic strategy, in addition to running a contracting and hay sales business with her husband.
Growing up in a small rural town, Keiley is passionate about regional NSW and the AgShows movement and hopes to one day become an advocate for the agriculture industry and regional NSW;
As a part of the Royal Australian Air Force, Casey hopes to utilise her newfound leadership skills to work as a public affairs officer after completing her MBA.
Growing up on a small cattle farm in Newcastle, Casey's involvement in her local agriculture show has encouraged her to help other sectors connect with regional communities, which she plans to do through her work as a public affairs officer.
After completing a Bachelor of Business Management, Jerod has worked extensively in a variety of agricultural sectors as a policy officer and government relations manager.
He is passionate about making life better for farmers and their communities.
Jerod's skills have also led him to the judging circuit, where he has competed in several state and national finals for RAS Young Judges competitions for sheep and fleece.
After completing her bachelor degrees in both secondary teaching and agriculture, Laura hopes to establish mobile teaching workshops and camps that offer both regional and remote, as well as city communities, exposure to hands-on, diverse and sustainable farming practices.
Laura is also passionate about improving the quality and engagement of women in agriculture and plans to complete her accreditation to become an Australian Alpaca Association judge.
R.M. Williams RAS Rural Achievers will receive a share in $17,000 prize money, a complimentary one year RAS membership, an official Rural Achiever uniform provided by R.M. Williams, and an eight day behind the scenes experience at the 2023 Sydney Royal Easter Show in April with all expenses paid.
R.M. Williams head of heartland marketing, Terry Goodear said the company is passionate about supporting the youth of rural and regional Australia, who will become the leaders of tomorrow.
"We are proud to represent the eight outstanding finalists for the 2023 Rural Achievers Award," he said.
One of the eight Rural Achievers will be announced as the 2023 RAS Rural Achiever during the show and will go on to represent NSW at the National Rural Ambassador Competition in 2024.
