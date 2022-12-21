The Land
RAS announces 2023 Rural Achiever finalists for Sydney Royal Show

December 21 2022 - 7:00pm
The 2022 RAS Rural Achiever finalists at Sydney Royal Show.

The 2023 R.M. Williams RAS Rural Achiever Award finalists have been announced with the future of regional and rural communities looking to be in good hands.

