The end of the year - the time when we can tie a bow around what was and look forward and prepare for what may lie ahead.
If you're feeling a little light-headed from all the socialising, let me recap the main events and how they impacted those in and around ag for you, as 2022 has been our first year of little to no COVID-19 interruptions in a while.
One of the most notable events this year - Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In addition to the geopolitical ramifications, it sent grain, cereal and oilseed prices soaring and disrupted supply chains globally.
If you feel like farming has been hard this year, it has been.
Fertiliser was near impossible to find for a while, and even now, prices are sky-high.
Petrol prices rose, forcing one to do the math on whether it was even worth starting up the tractor.
It rained. And rained... and rained.
Some cotton farmers are yet to finish the picking for 2022, while their 2023 crop has already been in the ground for the better part of two months.
The lower portion of the Murray Darling system continues to flood as a huge volume of water makes its way down the Murray.
It was a big year for biosecurity too.
While we have stopped arguing about whether vaccinations should be compulsory, we're now worried about what will happen if foot and mouth disease or lumpy skin disease make it ashore.
Varroa mite gave a few industries a taste of the coordination required to address such an issue and the impact outbreaks can have on operations.
But where there is pain, there are usually some silver linings too.
We've been able to come together again; conferences were back on the calendar, we attended local shows and backpackers, and grey nomads are returning to the regions once more.
Lettuce reached $10 a head in supermarkets, reminding consumers that fresh, affordable food doesn't just happen.
Continuing momentum in support of sustainability and addressing climate change is creating new possibilities for landowners and changing the way primary producers are viewed - the challenge to ensure agricultural systems and communities are properly understood remains.
Through all of this, land prices have held strong. Now we face what lies ahead; rising interest rates, inflation and elevated energy costs.
There's plenty to be excited about too - for starters, it's supposed to stop raining!
And we have plenty of water to make the most of some sunshine, plus commodity prices are looking good, and public opinion of our industry is high.
It's time to think about what lies ahead and what we can do to minimize the pain points and maximise the opportunity.
I hope you have a safe, prosperous and happy new year.
