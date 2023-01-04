The Land
Opinion

ABARES Snapshot of Australian Agriculture 2022 reveals stats and trends but also speaks to resilience, innovation of farmers

January 5 2023 - 5:00am
Australia's range of exports is vast. Wool retains top billing, but wheat has been overtaken by the likes of barley, canola, beef and even wine. Photo: Shutterstock

Australia's annual agricultural report card has just been released, and once again, it provides some interesting reading about where the industry is currently placed, as well as an appreciation of just how far we've come.

