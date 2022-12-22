This year has been challenging for rangeland goat production, according to Nick Deshon, Llanillo, Cumborah, as internal parasites reared their ugly head in paddocks where they haven't been seen for decades.
A wet winter provided an opportunity for parasites like the barber's pole worm to flourish in Mr Deshon's mobs of about 7000 goats and in his Merino sheep flock, which he is rebuilding after the drought to 5000 ewes.
Mr Deshon's property is about 20,000 hectares and, at 300 kilometres from Bourke, is well situated as a choice for a goat depot, he said. Almost half of the 7000 goats he's running have been brought onto the property, while the remainder is bred on-site.
"The opening of the Bourke abattoir has been a real game-changer for us," he said.
"Instead of a day-and-a-half of travel, it's only a short trip to Bourke, and we don't lose nearly as much yield."
The goat depot at Llanillo is a "large part of the pie" in the family operation, which includes cropping, cattle and Egelabra-blood sheep.
Most goats are rangeland, but Mr Deshon has introduced Boer and Kalahari Reds to put some more "oomph" into carcase yields.
He said the most productive goat remains a rangeland or an F1 cross in his region.
"As the older bucks have been cleaned out, the F1s are giving us some good carcase weights," he said.
"We're aiming to wean our young goats at 23kg to 25kg liveweight," he said.
"We can send them in to kill and cull our older nannies."
He said the run of good seasons has encouraged the rangeland goats to be multiple breeders with many sets of twins and plenty of triplets.
The run of good seasons at Cumborah in the past three years has also provided the opportunity to plan for the next drought.
About 3000 tonnes of barley silage has been put into pits, one of about 800t underground, and the remaining two pits of 1100t are stored in above-ground clamps. Mr Deshon has also buried about 500t of barley in a pit for a dry time.
He said a number of farmers in his district are turning to pit storage for silage and grain in preparation for the next dry spell.
"After three good seasons, we all know there will come a dry time," he said.
After the last drought, his Egelabra-blood Merino flock was reduced to about 2000 head, but with the flock growing again, he says putting fodder away will enable him to be more strategic with his livestock.
"This time, we'll be better prepared," he said.
He said Narromine-based Carl Carlon is the flock classer, and his son Harry is stepping up to take over the sheep management.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.