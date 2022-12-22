The Land
Goats still a mainstay at Cumborah

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
December 22 2022 - 7:00pm
Nick Deshon, Llanillo, Cumborah, with some of his Boer-cross goats. The hand signal represents the goat's horns, his goat depot logo. Photo: Simon Chamberlain

This year has been challenging for rangeland goat production, according to Nick Deshon, Llanillo, Cumborah, as internal parasites reared their ugly head in paddocks where they haven't been seen for decades.

