Chase Ferguson and family, Coleburra Poll Merinos, Tintinara, SA, bought two rams. Their top at $14,000 was a son of 191150, who is among the top 5pc for yearling staple length; top 10pc for yearling clean fleece weight and yearling fecal egg count, and top 20pc for weaning rate and yearling eye muscle depth. The Fergusons also paid $7000 for another ram.