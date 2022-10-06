MERINO breeders from five states bought all but six of the 400 rams offered at the 36th Mumblebone on-property sale at Wellington, last Thursday.
Along with the large number of rams sold at auction, the reasons to celebrate included the sale average of $5226 for 394 rams, thought to be a Merino on-property sale state record.
Of the 112 pre-sale registrations, 70 buyers were in attendance and online registrations included 40 from NSW, 15 from Victoria, 11 from South Australia, three from Queensland and one from Tasmania.
The sale topping $24,000 twin son of And729 had six traits among the breed's top 5pc and sold to Simon Coutts, Willera stud, Serpentine, Vic.
The first-time buyer said his and Mumblebone studs were based on similar bloodlines.
Mr Coutts paid $8000 for another And729 son, also showing six traits within the top 5pc of the breed.
A syndicate of five stud breeders combined through Nextgen Agri, to pay second top money of $22,000 for an eight-trait 5pc leader, also by And729.
The syndicate included Mark Ferguson, Nextgen Agri, Christchurch, New Zealand, who bid on behalf of Andrew and Mandi Bouffler, Trigger Vale stud, Lockhart; David Moore, Mooralla stud, Lurgs near Daylesford, Vic; Alan and Steven Wishart, Burnbrae stud, Inverleigh, Vic; John and Joseph Sutherland, Firgrove stud, Dunkeld, Vic; and, Heatherlea stud, Tallangatta, Vic.
Two rams made $16,000, the first being purchased by Tamara Wetherall, Kalani stud, Lethbridge, Vic.
She established her stud with Mumblebone ewes in 2019 and also a substantial amount of AI in her 150-ewe flock.
The other $16,000 ram will go to a new stud operated by Steve Phillips and family, Yarrawonga stud, Harden, the Yarrawonga Plus poll stud, established in 2020 for the production of non-mulesed high growth, high fat and muscle, plus reproductive traits.
Chase Ferguson and family, Coleburra Poll Merinos, Tintinara, SA, bought two rams. Their top at $14,000 was a son of 191150, who is among the top 5pc for yearling staple length; top 10pc for yearling clean fleece weight and yearling fecal egg count, and top 20pc for weaning rate and yearling eye muscle depth. The Fergusons also paid $7000 for another ram.
Not blinking an eye while bidding to purchase 15 rams was 15-year-old George Jacka, buying for Allan Jacka and Son, Yandowie, Jamestown, SA, on his third visit to Mumblebone within three months. The first was the stud's open day, then the 12 Mile Merinos open day.
The draft topped at $8000 for three rams to average $6000. His family runs a 3000-ewe, 21-micron flock and George said the purchases would continue to improve their growth and lambing rates.
"I did my research and I reckon this is one of the better flocks about," he said.
Yandowie's flock cuts an average of six kilograms of wool with a 12-month shearing, although George said they wanted to move to six-months as their hoggets were already at eight months.
Ridgway Proprietors, Bordertown, SA, paid $13,000 online for a 191150 son; four rams averaging $7500 and topping at $9000 were purchased by Heatherlie Pastoral, Tallangatta, Vic, and the Martin Family of Turee Vale, Coolah, paid to $9000 for two rams to average $7000.
Mamblin Pastoral, Wudinna, SA, bought two rams to $8000 to average $7000; Optifarm, Jemalong Station, Forbes, bought 25 to $8000 to average $5160, and returning for the fourth time D.J. Graham Trust, Red Hill, Coolac, which bought 26 rams to $7000 to average $6308.
Richard and Charlie Dutton, Wellagalong, Duramana, returned for their second year and bought 20 rams to average $4850 and a top of $6000, twice, for their 4000-ewe flock growing 17.5-micron wool and cutting a 5.5kg fleece.
Richard Dutton said the family liked Mumblebone's more modern style Merinos for their easier care doability in hard times.
The Holland family returned for the second year and bought 16 rams for their 5800 19-micron ewes in the Wuuluman hills at Uungula near Mumblebone. They topped at $8000, five times, to average $7000.
Mumblebone clients of 70 years, Phillip and Di Ridge and son, Richard, Jandra Station, Bourke, bought 32 rams, topping at $6000 to average $3625.
The sale was conducted by Elders Stud Stock, Dubbo, with Paul Dooley, Tamworth, as guest auctioneer assisted by Martin Simmons, Elders.
