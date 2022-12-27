It has been a terrible year for the Punter.
At the latest count, his total portfolio has fallen by a whopping 24 per cent over the 12 months.
He takes what comfort he can from the fact that his losses are all on paper - he made a net profit for the year of $1492, and he has $21,000 in the bank, which gives him plenty of room to snap up any bargains - if he can find them.
His big mistake was being in the wrong sector.
With the benefit of hindsight, he should have invested heavily in oil and gas last December and dumped everything else.
Shares in Woodside (ASX code WPL) are up 79pc, Karoon (KAR) 28pc, Strike Energy 63pc, Beach Energy (BPT) 30pc and Origin 37pc.
Food and farming have not fared so well - Elders (ELD) down 13pc, Select Harvests (SHV) minus 34pc, and Costa Group (CGC) minus 11pc.
The Australian Agricultural Co (AAC) shares did stampede briefly in the middle of the year and hit $2.40 a share, and are still up 18pc for the year but have been languishing around $1.75 for the past six months.
Graincorp is where it was 12 months ago.
The Punter's other error was to stick with his tech tiddlers and blue sky start-ups, companies with high hopes but little or no cash and no income.
Not the best investments in times of rising interest rates and a risk-averse stock market.
Several share purchase plans during the year either struggled to raise the necessary funds or were withdrawn due to a lack of support.
Hopefully, at least one or two of these youngsters will come good eventually and more than make up for the rest.
Thanks to his holdings in Graincorp, Select Harvests, Australian Vintage (AVG) and Cobram Estates (CBO), the Punter has banked $270 in dividends this month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.