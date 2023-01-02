Despite more than six months passing since The Land reported the NSW Government was compulsory acquiring the grounds of the second longest running show society in NSW, the future of the Penrith Showgrounds is still up in the air.
On Monday, July 4, the Department of Infrastructure sent the acquisition notice for the 11-hectare site which has hosted the Penrith Show for over 100 years.
Penrith Show's chief executive officer, Tash Greentree, said at the time the move "blindsided" the community organisation and with the future still unclear, it was impacting heavily upon those who rely on the showgrounds for their livelihood.
"We are still no wiser than we were five months ago," she said. "It is affecting the organisation and the people who work here.
"We usually hold events and functions here but can't accept any bookings into next year as we don't know what is going to happen.
"The people who work still have the stress of not knowing what lies ahead. It is unacceptable for staff, some who have been here for over 40 years, to feel this way."
Ms Greentree said the organisation felt betrayed by its local member of parliament.
"Member for Penrith, Stuart Ayres, was Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Western Sydney, and he assured us we would have a continuity plan in place which has never materialised," Ms Greentree said.
"It feels like Mr Ayres has been working against us, not with us, and we have not had a champion in this.
"It still appears that no consideration is being given to assist us to continue operations in any way."
