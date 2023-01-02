The Land
Second longest running show society's future still in doubt

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
January 2 2023 - 7:00pm
Penrith Showgrounds CEO, Tash Greentree.

Despite more than six months passing since The Land reported the NSW Government was compulsory acquiring the grounds of the second longest running show society in NSW, the future of the Penrith Showgrounds is still up in the air.

