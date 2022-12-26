There is little doubt that 2022 has been an extremely difficult year for financial markets.
Returns so far have shown disappointing performance across the board, with only cash, gold and domestic equities showing modest positive returns.
Both growth and defensive assets have generally underperformed, which has been particularly difficult for multi-asset investors.
Credit has been the worst-performing asset class in 2022, facing wider spreads and increasing rates.
A lower Australian dollar has also not been enough to cushion international equities, with the ASX200 delivering better returns in comparison to its international counterparts.
The consensus among economists is that we will see the cash rate reach a peak of 3.6 per cent in the second quarter of 2023.
This implies a further 50bps of tightening from the RBA and is broadly in line with market pricing.
The RBA's own analysis suggests that 15pc of borrowers will see negative spare cash flow if the cash rate reaches 3.6pc.
Against this backdrop, growth in Australia is expected to slow from 4pc in 2022 to 1.9pc in 2023.
This slowing in GDP growth is primarily driven by weaker household consumption as the higher rates slow discretionary spending.
By the end of 2023, the unemployment rate is expected to peak at 4.25pc, which would be broadly consistent with most analysts' estimates of full employment in Australia and will take some strain off the tight labour market.
In summary, the economic outlook for 2023 is for the cash rate to peak at around 3.6pc, for consumption to slow and for the labour market to weaken modestly.
However, it is important to note the real cash rate in the US is expected to move significantly higher than that of Australia, suggesting that the RBA might not need to be as restrictive with rates as other peer economies.
It is our expectation that these troubling macroeconomic conditions could continue throughout next year.
Next week I will review how these conditions could impact investment markets in 2023.
