This past year was an extremely difficult one for investors, with most asset classes posting negative returns.
The most notable features of this period were the negative returns posted by the traditionally defensive sectors such as credit and government bonds.
Over the closing months of the year, growth assets posted gains while bond yields fell from their highs, providing some optimism that the worst might be over.
It is difficult to imagine 2023 will be as disappointing.
However, it is not unreasonable to assume the first half of 2023 could be quite challenging.
The substantial rate rises seen throughout 2022 could play into equity markets, with earning downgrades seen in early 2023.
Historically, interest rate rises have a lag of 12 to 18 months before the full effect is reflected across the economy.
In 2023, the market will likely battle with central banks as they attempt to control inflation while also bringing on a soft landing and preventing a recession.
The impossible balancing act facing the Reserve Bank of Australia and the US Federal Reserve has the potential to create continued uncertainty and volatility within the markets.
Central banks will also find it difficult to finesse a soft landing or a mild recession if rates need to move significantly higher.
Persistent tightening in commodity markets means that the inflation risks still require consideration and may require further tightening by central banks.
These endogenous variables around material growth slowdown present reasonable uncertainties within markets.
Against this backdrop, growth assets such as equities face heightened risk, and alternative markets such as fixed-income credit and bonds could see favourable relative returns.
On a positive note, it is possible for central banks to pivot in 2024 and finish their tightening cycle.
Historically, investors don't need to wait too long for the first cut of the easing cycle to follow the last hike in the tightening cycle.
Last year has also seen sharp rallies from the US dollar primarily due to two key drivers.
The first is the hawkishness seen by the Fed, which has driven up interest rate differentials in favour of the US dollar.
The second is that the US dollar generally performs well when investors are worried about global growth.
Looking ahead, it is unlikely we will see the US dollar rally further, making currency hedging an important tool for investors.
In summary, it is likely that investors will experience further volatility in 2023.
However, by ensuring genuine asset allocation and diversification, Australian investors can hedge against these risks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.