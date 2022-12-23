The Land
Energy transition turbocharge ignoring report recommendations

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
December 23 2022 - 7:00pm
NSW Farmers energy transition chair Reg Kidd believes recommendations from the Agriculture Commissioner's report are being ignored by state government.

Key and confronting recommendations in a government report from the NSW Agriculture Commissioner have been put in a drawer, while NSW Treasurer and energy minister Matt Kean turbocharges his way forward with the renewable energy transition, according to NSW Farmers.

