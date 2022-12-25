Forget partridges, pear trees, French hens and turtle doves - this year, ACM Agriculture is celebrating the 12 Days of Farming.
With dogs, canola crops and stray cats, the re-write of the popular Christmas classic will appeal to even the most Grinch-like of rural farmers, graziers and landowners.
The 12 days of Christmas traditionally start on December 26, so this video couldn't come at a better time.
Check out the cracking video above!
Also read:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.