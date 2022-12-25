The Land
The 12 Days of Farming kicks off today

By Belinda Stevens
Updated December 26 2022 - 12:16pm, first published 8:53am
This year we're celebrating the 12 Days of Farming.

Forget partridges, pear trees, French hens and turtle doves - this year, ACM Agriculture is celebrating the 12 Days of Farming.

