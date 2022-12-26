The Land
Sydney to Hobart 2022: Wild Oats' dream forecast

By Jasper Bruce
December 26 2022 - 11:00am
Hamilton Island Wild Oats "couldn't have asked" for a better Sydney to Hobart forecast. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)

Hamilton Island Wild Oats skipper Mark Richards predicts this year's Sydney to Hobart race will determine the fastest downwind sailing boat in the world, with the conditions stacked entirely in his vessel's favour.

