The Land
Home/News
Watch

BoM forecasts post-Christmas heatwave for southern Australia

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated December 26 2022 - 1:05pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some Aussies can expect a shock after their Christmas celebrations this year with a heatwave bringing temperatures up to 45-degrees to the southern parts of the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.