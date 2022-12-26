A woman in her 20s has sustained serious leg injuries after a motorbike accident at Walgett in the early hours of Boxing Day.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by New South Wales Ambulance just after midnight to a motorbike accident just south of Lightning Ridge in North Western NSW.
NSW Ambulance Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team treated and stabilised a woman in her 20's who was a passenger on a motorbike that hit a stump.
She suffered serious leg injuries and was airlifted to Tamworth Rural Referral Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.
NSW Police are urging drivers to take care on the roads this Christmas holiday period.
"We all want to enjoy this festive season and by being a responsible road user, you are helping others to reach their destination safely and reduce road trauma," Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said.
"We urge people to think about others as you get behind the wheel. Irresponsible behaviour - including speeding, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and using your mobile phone while driving - can drastically alter your own or another road user's life."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
