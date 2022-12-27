The Land
Home/News

John Hunter Hospital wait times for outpatient services hide long elective surgery waits, Denman's Peter Marheine says

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
December 27 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denman man Peter Marheine waited years in the public system for hip surgery at John Hunter Hospital. He ended up having it done at Tamworth instead. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

PETER Marheine was semi-retired when his arthritic left hip started "playing up".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.