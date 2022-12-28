It turns out nothing gets past a country cockie.
Among the sheep baas and quick quips of the auctioneers at Dubbo saleyard, it seems I caught the attention of the attendees.
One weathered gentleman in his 70s made it his mission to get in touch, not for any reason other than to get the gossip on who the "new young sale girl" was.
I replied 'not new or young'. Well that stopped him in his tracks and he burst out with a gut-rumbling laugh.
But it was no laughing matter when he found out the reason behind my visit to the saleyards.
It was due to the government's announcement to roll out a national mandate for electronic identification (eID) tags for sheep and goats.
The particular issue sent him into a tirade - and he wasn't the only one.
Among the long list of challenges faced by our farming sector this year, eID has been one of the biggest issues for sheep and goats.
The tags have divided the industry. In the west, especially the goat folk, they are against proposals due to animal welfare and safety issues.
There are pockets who feel it was inevitable. And there are those fighting tooth and nail for more traceability, with the increasing biosecurity threats knocking at our door every day.
But the one thing they can agree on is that they aren't convinced the tags will solve biosecurity issues.
Either way whether you are for or against something in the ag sector there is so much passion and resilience.
Resilience - the ability to adapt to difficult situations - is a word that is thrown around a lot when it comes to Australian agriculture.
But in 2022 resilience is all we've got especially with the onslaught shopping list of what has been thrown at us.
Early north coast floods washing away cattle and crops, homes and the power of water literally lifting up 15 tonne Camphor Laurel tree washing it downstream two kilometres away. Check.
Biosecurity threats of Japanese encephalitis and lumpy skin. Check and check.
Ongoing government red-tape, political swipes and resignations. Check.
No one to fill any job in rural and regional NSW. A massive check.
Re-sowing crops and seven quick floods for the west. Check.
Another disease threat of foot and mouth disease. Check.
More government idiocracy, lets just bin thongs in Bali because that will fix the issue. Check.
Floods that have wiping out towns and infrastructure. Check.
Mice plagues. Check.
Harvest delays from more flooding rain. Rain check please.
But among the continued battering the state has copped from Mother Nature, there has certainly been some silver linings.
And the record livestock prices going under the hammer would have to be a shining highlight.
The atmosphere of the annual sales schedule has been at an all time high this season. The energy at these sales has been electric as vendors have seen personal best performances that have been forever etched in the history books.
In the grandstand, away from the arena's main action at Knowla Livestock's Angus annual bull sale earlier this year, there was a roller coaster of emotions.
Every bid played out in the changing expression of Annie Laurie's face.
When the bidding hit $50,000, it was higher than their previous top price of $40,000. Then the bids came in fast and before she knew it the price was at $100,000.
"I started weeping as it was uncharted territory for us," she said.
By $150,000, she was shaking and holding onto those around her, including Rob Teague from Ellerston. Then when it finally sold at $190,000 Annie put her head in her hands to compose herself.
"All I could feel was so happy for the team, and it was vindication for years of hard work that is invisible to everyone else," she said.
Then there was the rural town of Crookwell who bared all to help a friend in a nude calendar.
There was also the ag teacher who almost lost his arm in a car accident whose sage advice: 'start simple, do the small things you can do first and then build on from there and never let people put limitations on you' inspires.
Journalism is a cracking game to be in. What other job gives you the opportunity to talk to someone every day about their life and what they do. And then turn around and paint that story in words.
It only seems like yesterday since I started my career as a very green cadet journo who had no idea how to write a yarn.
It was a hard slog back then as sub editors would rip your copy apart and yell at you for spelling mistakes (a somewhat school of hard knocks) where a 19-year-old me could be found crying at times.
More reading: Finger tap or head nod, what's your bidding style?
Now after 23 years it was humbling to be awarded mentor of the year and to read the words 'down to earth and easy to talk to'.
As the sun sets on another year, resilience is the only way to sum it up. The year 2022, it's kind of like the cow we had that went down calving and didn't get up at first.
We fed and watered her daily. We nurtured her. We used the lifters to aid her recovery.
She was destined for the ground when after seven days we found her standing, albeit wobbling. And like the ag industry, she is a fighter.
No matter what ag has been thrown, the sector has stood up and fought. It's got back up on its feet, it's helped its neighbours and it has shown resilience.
Just shows no matter how tough life is you've got to keep getting up even if you get knocked down because gosh it's grand when you see those silver linings.
The year 2022, it's kind of like the cow we had that went down calving and didn't get up at first.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.