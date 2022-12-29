The Land
Home/Beef

Getting good weight for age

Updated January 23 2023 - 5:18pm, first published December 29 2022 - 5:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kochs have 300 Hereford breeders mated to bulls from Wilkah Herefords stud. Pictures supplied
Hay is used to supplement the diet from improved pastures, which are sown with ryegrass and clovers.
Breeding objectives include good temperament, even muscle, easy doing, good growth and weight.

Brothers Jason and Stephen Koch have been around Herefords all of their lives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.