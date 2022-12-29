Getting good weight for age

Brothers Jason and Stephen Koch have been around Herefords all of their lives.
Their 2400-hectare family property near Casterton and Dergholm in Victoria has always had a Hereford herd and the family was an inaugural vendor at the Casterton weaner sales in the early 1950s.
The Koch's grazing property also supports prime lamb and wool enterprises.
Jason Koch said they currently had 300 Hereford breeders mated to Hereford bulls from the Lyons family's Wilkah Herefords stud, which they had been using since its inception.
"The stud is only an hour away so we know the type of cattle they are breeding are ideally suited to our local conditions," he said.
"And they are extremely well bred, with a good square back end, a big frame and correct structure.
"We are really happy with the way the stud is progressing genetically and the flow-on affect that has to our herd.
"This is especially in growth and weight traits - and the general structure of the cattle."
There is also an infusion of Injermira bloodlines in the Koch Hereford herd.
Breeding objectives for the Koch family include good temperament, even muscle, easy doing, good growth and weight and suitability to the conditions. The Koch's join their cattle in mid-May and bulls stay in for six to eight weeks.
They don't pregnancy scan, but it is rare to have a cow or heifer that does not get into calf.
Those that are dry are sold.
The best heifer calves are retained to help with herd expansion and the rest are sold as weaners with the bull calves.
Calving occurs at the end of February and early March on to pasture that generally still has a green pick before the traditional break of the season in late April.
Hay is used to supplement the diet from improved pastures, which are sown with ryegrass and clovers.
Mr Koch said weaners were sold at the Casterton sale in January at weights of over 350 kilograms. He said the 2022 sale draft averaged 387kg and he expected the 2023 draft would be even heavier, given good seasonal conditions in spring and summer.
Most of the Koch's weaners are sold to processors, with some going to the feeder market.
Mr Koch said while many graziers had switched to Angus cattle, he believed Herefords were better in terms of weight for age.
He said the family would be sticking with them.
