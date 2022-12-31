RED meat marketers have identified status - the concept of whether the food one is eating is 'instagramable' - as a demand driver for food purchases.
In speaking about the latest consumer research at Meat & Livestock Australia's end-of-year Updates Forum, industry insights and strategy manager Scott Cameron said status was one of the most notable emerging demand drivers.
Where, and what, people eat can be seen as a reflection of who they are, he explained.
Other key drivers that particularly affect red meat purchases include enjoyment, health, trust and convenience.
All mean different things to different markets, Mr Cameron said.
"Health, for example, in Japan where 30 per cent of the population is over 65, very much focuses on improving physical and mental well being where as in South East Asia, where population growth is driven by youth, its around muscle development and nutrition," he said.
GROWING concerns around antimicrobial resistance pose unique challenges for livestock producers who must balance the global health priority with animal welfare, a recent international beef conference heard.
Disease-causing microorganism resistance to medicines used as treatment, along with the fact fewer antimicrobials are being discovered, is putting increased pressure on the world to ensure the swag of antimicrobial medicines we currently have are preserved.
That has flowed through to big pressure on the beef industry to keep antibiotics out of the food chain.
As a result, a number of countries have been introducing policies around responsible antibiotic use in animals, New Zealand agri-business consultant Mandi McLeod, who specialises in farm animal welfare, said.
Speaking at the 2022 Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef conference in the United States late last year, Ms McLeod said those moves had swung a bit too far in some places, to the point where animals were not getting treated.
"With this comes a great responsibility because we need to ensure that while we are trying to minimise the amount of antibiotics entering the food chain we also need to make sure we are treating cattle that are sick," she said.
"I believe we need, as a global industry, to have a position on responsible antibiotic use, rather than allowing bans on it."
Animal welfare underpinned the concept of 'one health', she said.
"If we have healthy animals we have healthy people, more efficiency and more profitability which ultimately results in a future for beef," Ms McLeod said.
Josh White, from the National Cattlemen's Beef Association in the US, agreed.
"Our consumers in the US say the most important thing to them is taking care of cattle and that animal welfare equals sustainability," he said.
Six Central Queensland Brahmans have been sent to Cambodia to do their bit in the fight to end poverty.
Donated by Queensland producer Wallace Gunthorpe, and with the help of live exporter Austrex, the four bulls and two heifers have joined the core breeding herd of the Cows for Cambodia charity.
Cambodia is one of the world's poorest nations, with many of the population living below the poverty line and most surviving on less than two Australian dollars a day.
Through loaning Cambodian families pregnant cows, and supporting them in how to look after them until calving, Cows for Cambodia helps locals to build a small business as breeders of cattle that are highly prized.
Charity founder Andrew Costello said the organisation had been working on importing Australian genetics for years now, so this was a dream come true.
The charity not only acts as a 'cow bank', but builds homes for families, provides education through a schooling program and conducts regular rice runs donating food stuffs directly to those who need it most.
Greenstock, Woolworths Group's integrated red meat supply chain business, has announced a new appointment to its leadership team.
Matthew Robinson will take on the role of general manager of operations and manufacturing partnerships in late February.
He comes from the world's largest food company, JBS, where he served as the director of case ready and value added programs for JBS USA's imports division.
At Greenstock, he will oversee the primary processing and quality teams as well as production planning, trading and channel supply, covering beef, lamb and pork.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
