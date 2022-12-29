The Land
Home/News

Menindee floodwater expected to swamp homes

Updated December 30 2022 - 10:10am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents of Menindee township in far west NSW have been told to expect major flooding. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)

Major flooding is expected in the far west NSW township of Menindee as fast-rising waters coming down the Darling River threaten to swamp homes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.