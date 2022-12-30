Luke Morgan's New Years memories are intertwined with the Upper Horton campdraft and rodeo.
The former saddle bronc champion turned horse trainer and breaker remembers spending many a New Years growing up out there watching his dad Glen and mum Mary compete, and later, when he was old enough to, competing himself.
"It's sort of pretty much the only place I can ever remember having New Years Eve to be honest," he said.
Now as he starts getting back into the sport he first made a name for himself in, the two time ABCRA title holder is jumping back in the saddle for what is shaping up to be a cracker Xtreme Broncs event on New Years Eve.
Morgan reckoned it would be probably eight years since he has last been out to Upper Horton.
In recent years he's usually had runners at one of the various race meetings around.
But as his breaking in & pre-training business - Morgan Thoroughbreds - continues to flourish, he has over the last 12 months stepped back a bit from the training side of things.
That has freed him up to rekindle his saddle bronc passion.
"We've (he and wife Jodi) still got 50 horses here which are all two-year-old breakers and pre-trainers for other trainers," he said.
"But when you've got plenty in work, racing and such, that takes up your weekends."
"Just breaking in and pre training it allows us to sort of get a day off to go to events and that sort of thing."
He did a couple of rodeos earlier in the year and was able to pick up enough points to qualify for next month's Nationals Finals in Tamworth.
"I just thought I'd do a few between now and then and obviously Upper Horton is certainly a big event and so I thought it would be a good place to hop on," he said.
A big part of his life for so long, Morgan concedes he has missed it, but joked that the few practice horses he's jumped on, it "certainly doesn't" feel like it used to back when he was winning national buckles and competing against the best of the world.
His work has helped, although riding horses to break them in is "completely different" to riding broncs, he said. Breaking them in you are trying to "make sure that they don't buck and sort of get that stuff out of them". Bronc riding you're just trying to ride the bucks out and stay on.
"[But] I just find riding young horses, that it just keeps you in shape. And your balance and fitness is important when you are competing in saddle bronc riding so it certainly is a good help," he said.
It will be a busy few days with he and Jodi taking out five horses to campdraft on.
More Jodi's domain, having grown up campdrafting, Morgan has only started in the last 12 months.
That said, he does have "a lot of family that campdraft" and his mum is from "a strong campdrafting family".
But he was never really inclined growing up, preferring the rodeo events before following older brother Cody into the silks.
He has found it "good fun".
"We've got a cattle property and different things so we're always riding horses and mustering and things like that," he said.
"We just find it's a really good family sport."
