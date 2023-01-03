Col Grinter's faithful Mercedes Benz prime mover has been a handy addition to the Kaarimba grazier's fleet and was recently photographed moving an empty B-double grain trailer.
"We had enough trouble getting up to speed against the wind when the trailers were empty, let alone with anything in them," he said.
Mr Grinter bought the 180-horsepower 1418 truck at a clearing sale in July 1989 at Katunga.
"It still has the standard 1418 motor in it and it has the original five-speed Benz gearbox and two-speed diff," he said.
From grain to livestock to hay, the truck is still regularly used around the farm.
"We wanted to shift the trailers and get them near the workshop after the floods - all our other trucks were away - so we hooked it onto the Benz to get them over," Mr Grinter said.
