The Land
Home/News

Farming for Kids brings in the 2022 harvest at Quirindi

January 3 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteer farmers bring in the 2022 Farming for Kids fundraiser crop. Photo: Sally Alden

A band of volunteers have donated their skills to harvest a 2022 fundraiser wheat crop the proceeds from which will assist young people of the Liverpool Plains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.