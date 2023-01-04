The Land
Varroa | DPI reminds beekeepers of mandatory surveillance

Updated January 4 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 11:00am
Beekeepers reminded of mandatory surveillance

The NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) is reminding all beekeepers across the state to carry out mandatory surveillance on their hives as part of the effort to eradicate Varroa mite.

