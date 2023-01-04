The Land
Australian meat industry diplomat, Graeme Goodsir, dies aged 87

By Stephen Martyn
Updated January 4 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 12:00pm
Graeme Goodsir receiving the 2014 Jim Wolfensohn award from Dr Haschek-Hock. Photo: supplied

Graeme Campbell Goodsir, a true gentlemen and diplomat in an international meat industry not noted for the prevalence of either quality, died in his home in Mechanicsburg, Pennslyvania, US, last week, aged 87.

