Graeme Campbell Goodsir, a true gentlemen and diplomat in an international meat industry not noted for the prevalence of either quality, died in his home in Mechanicsburg, Pennslyvania, US, last week, aged 87.
In his career of almost 70 years in Australia and the United States, Graeme scaled the heights of the meat industry in both countries, ultimately being honoured with a nomination to the US meat industries' Hall of Fame in 2014, the only Australian to have ever been given this honour.
The award was for "fostering a global outlook and perspective in the US meat and poultry industry".
Graeme's many notable achievements in North America include being the CEO of Canada Packers in the US, a major meat importer in the 1970s and '80s.
He was elected chairman of the Meat Importers Council of America, again the first Australian to reach such a position.
After setting up his own company he was able to use his expertise to become a policy influencer in many spheres in the US, including as a board director on the US Livestock Institute and the National Livestock and Meat Board.
But it is his earlier career in Australia that has received little recognition.
Hailing from Sydney, he started with Dalgety & Co there in 1958 and learnt quickly the vagaries of international meat trading, including the rapid growth in US beef imports that began in the 1960s.
Graeme was an intelligent and perceptive operator, which soon caught the eye of the Australian Meat Board. He joined the board in 1963 and one of his first roles was to survey the Japanese market.
The survey recommended opening an AMB office in Japan, which occurred the following year.
Graeme was also involved in the first survey of the Middle East market in 1968, which recommended an office be established in Iran.
The office oversaw a huge growth in the live and frozen sheepmeat trade to Iran for the next decade until regime change in Iran saw the office moved to Bahrain in 1979.
One of Graeme's biggest challenges came in 1971 when the Russian buying agency Prodintorg came to Australia seeking close to 90,000 tonnes of beef and sheep meat.
No one company could meet the requirements so the AMB accepted the contract, using 29 suppliers.
Graeme was put in charge. Despite the challenges at both ends of the supply chain the contract was completed successfully and laid the ground work for further sales to the USSR over the next decade.
The AMB's original representation in New York in the US had focused mainly on import inspection and certification issues.
Graeme was asked to establish a full office in New York in 1972 seeking to better manage the complex issues around US beef import quotas.
When that posting was successfully completed, he accepted the role as CEO at Canada Packers in the US and his journey with the US meat industry was underway.
For any Australian meat exporter travelling to the US over the past 40 years, Graeme was an experienced hand whenever advice was sought, a mentor to two or three generations of exporters and an impeccable communicator and networker.
One of his many legacies will be his considerable contribution to the history project on meat processing in Australia entitled "World on a Plate".
It highlighted his amazing depth of knowledge and memory of people and events.
Graeme remained engaged with the meat industry right up until his passing. It is unlikely we will see his like again in the Australian meat industry.
