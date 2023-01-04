White face - yarram park

Having a good relationship with your stud over many years is key to making continual gains in commercially important breeding traits, according to Paul Malseed.
He has been purchasing Hereford horned bulls from Yarram Park stud for the past 30-odd years.
"Yarram Park principal Jeremy Upton helps us with our selections and also shows enormous interest in what we do on-farm," he said.
Mr Malseed said in the past 15 years, the 43 bulls the family had purchased from Yarram Park had an average price of $10,434.
Other bloodlines used by the family are Glenden Park and Mawarra.
Mr Malseed farms at Breakaway Creek and Myamyn in the south west of Victoria with his wife Carolyn, son Rhys and his wife Akala.
Their property 'Orana" is 700 hectares, including 70ha of natural bush, and is in a 660-700 millimetre annual rainfall zone.
The area at Breakaway Creek comprises heavy black clay soils with peat river flats and at Myamyn the soils are variable - from light loamy types to clay.
The Malseed family first settled in Myamyn, at Sunnyside, in the early 1900s, before Mr Malseed's grandfather Charlie relocated to 'Orana' at Breakaway Creek at the age of 16.
He milked cows and ran a few beef cows.
In 1974, when cattle prices crashed, Mr Malseed's father Kevin decided to get into Herefords.
He bought 70 top Hereford heifers from the Bombala calf sales for an average price of $68/head.
Today, Rhys, his wife Akala and their son Jasper - the sixth generation of the family - live where Charlie Malseed settled at Breakaway Creek, while Paul and Carolyn have moved back to the original farm at Myamyn, where they have built a new home.
The Malseeds are solely in the business of beef cattle and run 420 autumn breeders and 90 spring breeders.
Mr Malseed said they carried out joining in late May for nine weeks.
He said artificial insemination with Yarram Park sires was used for all maiden heifers.
Pregnancy testing rates have been increasing and sit at 85-90 per cent.
At weaning, the March-April drop of calves are returned to the river flats at Breakaway Creek and run on pastures predominantly comprised of strawberry clover.
An annual fertiliser program involves spreading a mix of nutrients at a rate of 180 kilograms per hectare.
Grass hay is used sparingly as a supplementary feed when seasonal conditions dictate.
Calves are drenched twice a year - at marking and in September - and vaccinated.
"We are looking to pass on calves with good temperament and with the potential for high growth," Mr Malseed said.
He said when selecting bulls he visually assessed colour, eye pigmentation and frame score (seeking 6+).
The Malseeds also look for milk figures of 10+ and good Estimated Breeding Values (EBV) all the way through to 600-day for growth.
"Our cow herd would have close to 100 percent eye pigment," Mr Malseed said.
"We keep 80 to 100 of our best heifers for replacements.
"Bull selection is critical with this, as heifers can remain in herd for at least 10 years."
The Malseeds sell their steers at the Hamilton weaner sales in January and at other store sales.
The average weight of their top weaner calves each year is about 380kg.
The main buyers for their stock include Tim Hutton, of Nigretta Partnership in Hamilton; Paul Mason, of New South Wales; Koolomurt Pastoral, of Hamilton; and Yarram Park has also bought back heifers for one of its own properties.
These repeat buyers indicate the high quality and downstream performance of the Malseed's cattle.
In 2022, the Malsteeds sold 177 steer weaners that averaged $2278.24 and 70 heifers that averaged $1926.23.
They are looking forward to the year ahead and have confidence in the beef industry for the long haul.
