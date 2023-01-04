The Land
Home/Beef

White face - yarrum park

Updated January 5 2023 - 6:33pm, first published January 4 2023 - 2:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Malseeds sell their steers at the Hamilton weaner sales in January and at other store sales at an average weight of 380kg for the top lines. Picture supplied
The Malseeds have been purchasing Hereford horned bulls from Yarram Park stud for the past 30-odd years. Picture supplied
The Malseed family of Carolyn, left, grandson Jasper, Paul, Akala and Rhys. Picture supplied

Having a good relationship with your stud over many years is key to making continual gains in commercially important breeding traits, according to Paul Malseed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.