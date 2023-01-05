Cricket commentator Kerry "Skull" O'Keefe nicely summed up Sydney's cricket test between Australia and South Africa early on day one.
"It's the bushy's reunion," he chortled.
Guyra stock agents Wayne Jenkyn and Michael Jackson, James Laurie, Knowla, Gloucester, Richard Jones and Michael Kirk, Guyra have put down the tools and headed for the big smoke to enjoy the cricket.
Skull delighted ABC radio listeners a number of years ago when he reported to ABC commentator Jim Maxwell that he'd met "dead man walking" during the lunch break.
Giggling and gurgling, he explained he'd been introduced to Michael Jackson (of Guyra fame) with an explanation that Jacko was hale and hearty, unlike the US singing superstar, who was in a far less enjoyable place.
