Bush fire safety response leads to NPWS recruitment drive

January 5 2023 - 12:30pm
A major recruitment drive by NSW National Parks andd Wildlife Service will have a focus on fire management. Photo: Supplied OEH

The NSW national park estate has grown by 600,000 hectares since 2019 and now the service has thrown open its doors to new recruits, with at least 200 roles to be trained as firefighters.

