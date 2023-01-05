The NSW national park estate has grown by 600,000 hectares since 2019 and now the service has thrown open its doors to new recruits, with at least 200 roles to be trained as firefighters.
One of the NPWS' biggest recruitment drives ever comes in response to a pledge for no more animal extinctions in the estate with new staff joining others already taking part in a record level of feral animal control.
NSW minister for environment James Griffin said 250 ongoing roles are being filled in locations around NSW, with most based in regional areas.
At least 200 of these roles will be trained as firefighters, delivering on the Government's response to the NSW Bushfire Inquiry.
"As part of the record more than $2 billion investment in environment and heritage in the NSW Budget this year, the NSW Government committed to delivering a major boost to fire management in national parks," Mr Griffin said.
"These roles are now up for grabs, with the additional funding ensuring we maintain record levels of national park firefighters to protect communities and our environment.
"It's an important job, with NPWS conducting about 75 per cent of all hazard reduction burning across the State, in conjunction with the Rural Fire Service, and deploying teams of specially trained remote area firefighters."
Another 50 roles will have a special focus on protecting the most important conservation assets across the national park estate, such as the last stand of Wollemi Pines and habitat for other threatened species.
NPWS is recruiting junior and entry level roles as well as senior and supervisory positions, offering "flexibility as well as great remuneration, benefits and development opportunities".
