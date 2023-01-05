The Land
Home/News

Floods in the Kimberley in 2023 smash records

By Aaron Bunch
January 5 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flood waters on a road in Fitzroy Crossing. Photos: Callum Lamond, Fitzroy Crossing

Defence personnel have been called in to help evacuate people isolated during once-in-a-century flooding hitting a remote town in Western Australia's Kimberley region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.