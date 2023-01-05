The Land
High-risk seeds from Africa detected in mail

Updated January 5 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 1:00pm
The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry claimed another high disease-risk detection this in mailed goods that entered the country via Brisbane. Photo: Supplied

An attempt to sneak high-risk seeds into Australia in the heels of running shoes, has been foiled by biosecurity officers conducting routine parcel checks at a facility that handles international mail and imported air cargo in Brisbane.

