The Land
Home/News
Watch

Mass carp 'spawning events' hit Murray-Darling River Basin waterways

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated January 6 2023 - 8:35am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Irrigator Jeremy Morton, of Moulemein, recorded footage of thousands of carp. "This is just one spot, imagine how many countless billions have actually bred".

Waterways in the Murray-Darling River Basin are "bubbling with spawning carp" in the aftermath of the region's severe flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.