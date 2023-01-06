The Land
Home/Beef

Concerns for livestock with peak not expected to subside until Monday

By Liv Casben
Updated January 6 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers in WA's Kimberley region are yet to learn the extent of cattle losses in record flooding. (AAP Image/Supplied by Andrea Myers)

Farmers in the remote Kimberley region of Western Australia are expecting significant stock losses as record floodwaters continue to spread.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.