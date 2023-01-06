The Land
Home/News

Two dead in separate crashes on NSW roads

By Finbar O'Mallon
Updated January 7 2023 - 8:33am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Police are preparing reports for the coroner after two people died in separate crashes. (Tim Pascoe/AAP PHOTOS)

Two people have died in separate crashes on NSW roads overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.