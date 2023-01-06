Two dead in separate crashes on NSW roads

Two people have died in separate crashes on NSW roads overnight.
Police are working to identify a man who died after a two-vehicle crash in Sydney's inner west late on Friday night.
The man, believed to be in his 20s, was driving a Mazda hatchback that had collided with a Toyota hatchback on the Princes Highway in Tempe.
Paramedics tried to revive the man but he died at the scene.
The driver of the Toyota, a 54-year-old man, was hospitalised in a serious but stable condition and underwent mandatory testing.
READ ALSO:
Police established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances of the crash.
A report will be prepared for the state coroner.
Meanwhile, a woman died after a single-vehicle crash on the Central Coast about 6.30pm on Friday.
Police said the Toyota ute she was travelling in crashed into a tree on a median strip in Somersby, leaving her with critical injuries.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Paramedics treated the 48-year-old woman at the scene but she died.
A man in the ute sustained minor injuries and was hospitalised.
Police are investigating how the crash occurred and will prepare a report for the coroner.
Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.