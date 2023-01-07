The Land
Home/News

Matthew Eldred has embarked on an epic journey, kayaking 1100km down the Murrumbidgee River

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
January 7 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Just months after scrapping his first attempt, Matthew Eldred has re-embarked on his 1100 kilometre voyage down the Murrumbidgee River. Picture by Madeline Begley

As the sun rose over the Riverina on Thursday morning, a lone kayaker drifted past Wagga Beach, swiftly making his way downstream.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.