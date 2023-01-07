Plenty of The Land's readers have been go, go, go over Christmas and new year but some did manage to sneak a little break in over the festive period.
We put a call out to our readers for photos of what the holiday season looked like for them.
And they delivered with some great photos - and video - of what they got up to if they managed to get some time off.
Not already a digital subscriber? Click here to sign up for as little as $3.75 a week. Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play.
You can check out the photos below or the video at the top of the story.
READ ALSO:
Ben is a digital journalist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.
Ben is a digital journalist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.