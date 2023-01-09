Where are the carbon pay-offs for farmers?

The evolution of supply chains around carbon is creeping up on agriculture fast.
The past 12 months or so has seen most banks introduce some type of requirement around emissions to gain access to finance, and the Commonwealth Bank has even offered the first loan that is being repaid in accredited carbon units.
There is also varied advice as to whether farmers should be cashing in their carbon credits, or holding on to them, and when they should be doing baseline testing.
And then there's simply looking at how to improve the seasonal resilience of your farm.
Predicted gains per hectare vary wildly, from $4500/hectare for every 1pc increase in soil organic carbon to $150/ha per year for modest improvements to existing native pasture through managed grazing and forestry.
The profit is less likely to make a carbon project attractive but the ability for such an endeavour to open doors at the bank and in your own supply chain are very promising.
It seems to expect big wads of cash to come from a carbon project is unlikely, so as this all evolves it appears the benefits for the farmer are improved farm resilience and better access to finance.
By increasing soil organic carbon and biodiversity, a farm is not only seen as less risky by the lender from an emissions and market access perspective but also from a producivity perspective.
It's almost like a tax-avoidance measure. Spend here on "X" so you can save over here on "Y" while potentially improving your base asset in the process.
Emissions progress globally has wavered due to the war in Ukraine as countries scramble to find alternative energy supplies, and in Australia this has also coincided with the market calling out the integrity of some carbon projects, especially around their additionality, as well as biodiversity.
While the shine may be coming off the "sell" of the potential to cash in those carbon chips on the global market to make your squillions, farmers can see carbon is now shifting the economic and policy (corporate and government) focus.
If farmers can adapt to this new realm of doing business, and stack their credits away for a rainy day, it may well be that landholders will eventually have the upper hand with at least a segment of the carbon market.
Until then, though, there's a lot of learning to do.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.