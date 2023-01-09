With the flood peak is still several days off, there's going to be a long wait before Menindee can return to normality, Menindee resident and vice president of the Australian Floodplain Association, Graeme McCrabb, said.
Mr McCrabb says that the locals calculate about 115 homes are now being impacted by the floods at Menindee, a vast difference to figures released by the NSW State Emergency Services earlier today of just 30 homes.
The Darling River height at Menindee is steady at 10.25 metres. However, floodwaters have impacted about 30 houses due to water releases upstream; the Bureau of Meteorology is warning that further rises of up to 10.7m (above the 1976 record) are possible.
Water levels are expected to remain above the major flood level (9.70 metres) at Menindee through mid-January.
Mr McCrabb said three major access roads had been cut, driveways, river pumps, and road access had been cut, impacting everyday life in the small community.
READ MORE AT:
"The water doesn't have to be lapping at your bed to have an impact on you," he said.
Mr McClure said "about a dozen levy banks" have failed, but three major levies are holding back the rising tide.
"They have held up three earthmoving contractors, their machinery, and the council and ensuring the banks will hold.
"These banks will have to hold for another two to three weeks. Sandbags are only temporary, and the heavy equipment will win the day.
"It will take about a month before the water level will drop back to 9.7m," he said.
NSW SES Assistant Commissioner Dean Storey said NSW SES volunteers are working hard on the ground assisting the Menindee community with flood operations during this time.
"We have our teams in Menindee assisting with community flood response, including sandbagging, resupply and gathering intelligence.
He said Menindee is one of many communities across the state that have seen renewed flooding, and we encourage them to heed advice and warnings from the NSW SES.
Prolonged major flooding is still occurring in the state's far west and southwest, along the lower Lachlan, Murrumbidgee, Murray and Darling Rivers.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life-threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.