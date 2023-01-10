The Land
Musgrave Minerals' recent share purchase plan raises slightly more than $10 million

January 10 2023 - 2:00pm
The bullion price has been on a rising trend since November 2022. Photo: Shutterstock

This is no time to be buying anything, but three factors have lured the Punter to increase his holding in gold junior Musgrave Minerals (ASX code MGV), which is moving towards the production phase.

