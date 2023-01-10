This is no time to be buying anything, but three factors have lured the Punter to increase his holding in gold junior Musgrave Minerals (ASX code MGV), which is moving towards the production phase.
First, the company's recent share purchase plan and placement succeeded in raising slightly more than the $10 million it wanted, despite the fact the shares on the market were fractionally below the 20c offer price for most of the offer period.
That weakness in the share price persuaded the Punter not to take up his entitlement. Silly boy. He now had to pay 22c.
Secondly, the bullion price has been on a rising trend since November and is now around Australian $2710 an ounce.
Musgrave doesn't have any gold to sell yet, but a higher price strengthens the case for digging the stuff out of the ground.
Finally, would-be MGV buyers clearly outnumber those trying to sell.
Shares in dairying-to-infant formula company Australian Dairy Nutritionals (ASX code AHF) sank to a five-year low last week, despite or perhaps because the bid by rebel shareholders to install three of their own nominees on the board is now clearly dead in the water.
The dissenters' resolutions were soundly defeated at a general meeting in November, but there was the possibility that the rebels would try again in March after the results for the six months to December are released.
However, three of the challengers to the existing board were companies associated with former AHF chairman Michael Hackett, who has died.
Earlier, the largest angry shareholder, We Say Go Pty, sold 10 million of its shares in November, cutting its stake to 8.2 per cent.
Would-be buyers around the current price of 3.7c to 3.9c a share outnumber waiting sellers by almost two to one.
The Punter, however, is inclined to wait for those half-year results before buying any AHF.
