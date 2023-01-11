With the 50th anniversary of the black-type feature Black Opal Stakes looming, the Canberra Racing Club (CRC) introduced the $400,000 Aquis Farm Canberra Speed Series, which culminates with the National Capital's flag-ship Black Opal event in March.
The series covers three two-year-old races and kicked off when Miss Belgium won the inaugural Gold Coast Turf Club sponsored The Clan O'Sullivan Handicap, a $50,000 event, last month. Fittingly, Miss Belgium, a filly by Capitalist, was purchased by her Canberra conditioner Norm Gardiner for $130,000 at last year's Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale.
The $50,000 ETS Refrigeration and Airconditioning Black Opal Preview is next in the series scheduled for February 24, before its headlining $200,000 John McGrath Auto Group Black Opal Stakes-G3 on March 12, with a $100,000 bonus being offered to the owners of any horse who wins all three races.
"With up to $400,000 in prizemoney available in the Canberra Speed Series, we are confident that we can attract quality fields," CRC executive Darren Pearce said.
It is recalled that Clan O'Sullivan became the first Canberra-trained horse to win the Black Opal Preview and Black Opal Stakes double before the chestnut finished second in the 1992 STC Golden Slipper Stakes-G1 (to Burst). A scintillating sprinter, the gelding (by US-bred import Zoffany) also won the 1992 Magic Millions Two-Year-Old Classic at the Gold Coast.
Other outstanding gallopers to emerge via the Black Opal Stakes includes the Frank Cleary trained Catbird (1999 Golden Slipper winner) and other subsequent group one winners, including Epaulette, Criterion and Trapeze Artist.
Ten days before the big event, legendary Sydney race-caller Johnny Tapp will perform a phantom call of the "best ever Black Opal Stakes" winners. Tapp, who called Wanted Man to take the inaugural Black Opal Stakes in 1973, will team with legendary local conditioner Barbara Joseph and Racing And Sports website proprietor Gary Crispe who together are tasked with determining the phantom field and its winner.
Tapp will perform his phantom call at the John McGrath Auto Group Black Opal Cocktail Party on March 2.
"I'm looking forward to dusting off the cobwebs and presenting a phantom call of the mythical race," Tapp said.
D'Argento - a handsome grey stallion standing at Bowness Stud near Young, will be represented with his first yearlings at this week's Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale.
Having just finished another busy stud season, D'Argento served almost 300 mares during his first two years at stud.
By Coolmore Stud's prominent stallion So You Think, D'Argento won four races culminating with a resounding win in the ATC Rosehill Guineas-G1.
D'Argento's progeny proved popular at last year's weanling auctions, with his first youngsters selling to $120,000.
Another young sire, Encryption, which stands at the McAlpine family's Eureka Stud, Queensland, had his first juvenile winner recently just in time for the Magic Millions Gold Coast sales when Floral Code easily won at Townsville on debut.
A group two winning son of Australian champion racehorse and sire Lonhro, Encryption has had two previous placegetters, including stakes-placed Cifrado in the BRC Phelan Ready Stakes-LR.
D'Argento has 18 listed, while Encryption has eight at this week's auction.
New year's day saw the first Australian winner by US-bred Sioux Nation when his two-year-old daughter Shaddow Fear won on debut at Ascot, Perth.
Shaddow Fear was bred by Adam Sangster, a property owner/operator who played host to Sioux Nation when the handsome son of ill-fated Storm Bird linesire Scat Daddy stood one shuttle season at Swettenham Stud at Nagambie, Victoria.
Meanwhile, in New Zealand, Ardrossan - an Australian-bred son of Redoute's Choice and Iglesia mare Miss Argyle, was also represented with his first winner when debutant Codigo won at Matamata in the North Island recently.
Standing at famed Waikato Stud at Matamata, Ardrossan won four of his nine starts, including two stakes, and was group one placed in a Te Rapa sprint.
