Angus steers defied expectations and soared past $2000 a head at Hamilton's first weaner sale for 2023.
Agents yarded 4072 steers on Monday for the first of several western district sales this week where more than 20,000 young cattle will go under the hammer.
Dry conditions in western Victoria meant cattle were back in weight, 10 kilograms down on average compared to the same sale in 2022.
Across the yarding, the steers averaged 356kg, while it took until pen 100 for the cattle to fall below 300kg.
A combination of southern Victorian and western district agents dominated the opening pens of the sale, while Elders Killara Feedlot, Quirindi, NSW, and JBS were buying cattle to background and feedlot.
Most of the yarding was aged nine to 11 months.
The sale started with a pen of 24 steers consigned by Glenerin, 413kg, which made 504 cents a kilogram or $2081 and was bought by Terry Ginnane, Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock, Leongatha.
IS & HJ Brown sold the second and best presented pen of the sale with 38 steers, 409kg, knocked down for 504c/kg or $2061, as well as 31 steers, 359kg, for 482c/kg or $1730.
EJC Cameron, Wallacedale, sold 174 Angus and Black Baldy steers including 25 steers, 393kg, for 500c/kg or $1965.
The Johnston family, trading as Waradgery, Brit Brit, sold 120 Angus steers including 38 steers, 371kg, for 476c/kg or $1765.
Eumeralla Springs sold 50 Angus steers including 20 steers, 403kg, for 474c/kg or $1910.
Michael Coffey, Coffey Partnership, Toolong, sold 108 Angus steers, nine to 10 months, including a sale top-priced pen of 22 steers, 413kg, for 516c/kg or $2131, as well as 57 steers, 376kg, for 520c/kg or $1955.
Mr Coffey said his draft averaged $1911, which was more than $700 down compared to his 2022 consignment.
"That average is very similar to the average we had in 2021, so we're pretty pleased with the overall result," he said.
The Holcomb family of Camp Creek, Branxholme, sold 160 Angus steers including 27 steers, 436kg, for 474c/kg or $2066 and 65 steers, 383kg, for 490c/kg or $1876.
Meanwhile, the Linke family of Mt Napier, Mt Napier, sold 177 steers including 22 steers, 395kg, for 504c/kg or $1990 and 74 steers, 354kg, for 528c/kg or $1869.
John McErvale, Cadel, Branxholme, sold 200 Angus and Black Baldy steers including 35 steers, 409kg, for 465kg or $1901, 60 steers, 362kg, for 474c/kg or $1715, and 26 Black Baldy steers, 376kg, for 442c/kg or $1661.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
