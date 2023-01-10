The Land
Home/News

Redback on the Toilet Seat writer Slim Newton dies

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated January 10 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Slim Newton was inducted into the Roll of Renown in January 2009. Photo: Lou Farina

It remains one of Australia's most iconic songs, stirring up imaginations of times when a trip to the outside dunny could sometimes involve a Redback on the Toilet Seat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.