Premium Angus calves that made better money at Wodonga last week were properly weaned and agents say the difference between them and those straight off their mothers was the greatest seen in recent years.
In the corrected market, every bit of $500 a head cheaper than last year - and more on par with 2021 prices at Wodonga, the calves that presented less of a health risk made the best dollar.
Backgrounders now working to a substantially reduced margin say they can't afford to make that loss.
"The unweaned cattle sold to a significant discount, said Blayney buyer Ben Emms of Ray White Emms Mooney.
"I would put it at 40 cents a kilogram less. It's the most significant discount we've seen over recent years. With the tightening of the market it has allowed this to happen."
Weaned steers 340kg to 350kg were making 500c/kg to 510c/kg while the unweaned calves were making 460c/kg to 470c/kg.
Mr Emms said that message would be "strongly passed on" to producers in the Central West.
"Our clients will be getting the message - wean your calves to get their full potential. Do the professional job and present correctly."
Mr Emms recommended a shot of vaccine for respiratory disease be included in a producers' weaning program.
"That will give buyers confidence that these calves won't go backwards."
As a buyer for feedlots in northern NSW and southern Queensland, Simon Rafferty, Ray White Tamworth, predicted the premium paid for properly weaned progeny would only grow.
Margins offered between prices paid at Wodonga and what they will make as a finished article had shrunk since last year's sale. What was $500 is now $300 and yet costs have gone up.
"We appreciate that there is a cost to the producers to wean, with weight loss and bad eyes and general health," he said.
"But as we move through the season and as supply gets greater, the gap will get bigger. If it's $100 a head today, next year it will be more again. Unweaned calves are someone else's problem."
Manager feedlot services with Grant Daniel Long at Toowoomba, Jeff Garland, said quality at Wodonga was very good although condition was back.
About 25 per cent of GDL calves will go onto clients' feed with the balance into their paddocks. A run of "very good" Angus heifers will be joined to Wagyu.
"Last year there was a lot of prime cattle. In 2023 they were fresh store, or in good forward store condition. But we'd rather background the cattle."
Mr Garland did not buy on whether they had been weaned or not, instead focussing on type.
The future of the cattle market will remain depressed in the medium term by an international glut of grain finished cattle, he said, while "talk around the campfire" is all about potentially drought breaking rain in the US, with the inevitable result being a return to herd rebuild and a window for Australian beef to compete.
