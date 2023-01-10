The Land
Greatest premium price for weaned calves at Wodonga a sign of market trends to come

JB
By Jamie Brown
January 10 2023 - 4:00pm
Weaned Hereford steers at Wodonga were judged champions, awarded to David Sleigh, Ruffy, for his pen of 26 steers, 378kg, with Allandale, Mawarra and Wirruna blood, which sold for $1925. He is pictured with Peter Sykes, Mawarra. The cattle had been weaned four weeks before sale and attracted a premium dollar.

Premium Angus calves that made better money at Wodonga last week were properly weaned and agents say the difference between them and those straight off their mothers was the greatest seen in recent years.

Local News

